Imo Commissioner In Serious Trouble Over Alleged Land Grabbing, Risk Removal

By Okey Alozie

Reports reaching our news desk suggests that one of the front line politicians and serving commissioner in the 3R government of Senator Hope Uzodinma may be in big wahala over an alleged land extortion in one of the nine local government areas of Owerri zone.

The said commissioner as alleged is no longer living in peace with his people because of the alleged land matter.

The crisis brewing between the said commissioner and his people may have escalated into something else. This development has reportedly made the elders of the community to raize eyebrows.

The elders are said to have demanded that this particular commissioner whose names are withheld should be sanctioned by the Governor without delay.

The worst hit in this alleged land grabbing is Nekede in Owerri West.

The said government appointee as we gathered has on several occasions allegedly used security agents to humiliate, terrorize and oppressed land owners in order to get what he want and this alleged dubious act according to people have come to alarming rate.

The people that were allegedly victimized by the so called appointee are now crying for justice.

The group therefore requested that the General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) should visit WorldBank Estate and Site and Services New Owerri for inspection.