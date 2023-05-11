2023 Senior WAEC: Exam Machineries Storm Imo Sec Schools

.As 3R Government Moves To Revive Education, 10,000 Teachers For Employment

By Okey Alozie

Hoodlums have reportedly besieged Imo Secondary Schools for the purpose of giving out Expo to WAEC candidates sitting for the 2023 Senior WAEC Exams, Trumpeta gathered.

An eye witness account revealed that these Exam scammers visited many schools in Owerri zone last week to discuss with SS3 students sitting for WAEC in their schools.

Information revealed that these fraudsters have created a platform for the Exam scam business and may have started having meetings with them on how the answers will come in during the WAEC Exams which is expected to kick start on Tuesday 9th of May 2023.

It was alleged that some parents and teachers are involved in this dirty business. Why parents are alleged to be sponsoring their children on this sharp practice, the teachers are said to be the ones coordinating the Exam fraud for the students to pass.

Some supervisors for the WAEC Exams as we gathered are likely going to be settled for them to keep quiet over malpractices to take place.

Many of the supervisors and investigators for the Exams have allegedly resolved to play around and collect their own share.

Some schools we observed already have started secret contribution for the settlement of the Examiners. So that they will not put up any bad report against the school.

Good number of students who are going to this WAEC Exams have arranged to bring in machineries that will help them out.

Those at the miracle centre are said to have paid higher than others.

Source from government house revealed that government will arrest anybody found guilty of involving in any form of malpractice during this WAEC Exam.

Last year many schools were sanction for involving in sharp practices and this year many teachers were blacklisted the list of Exam supervisors because misbehavior.

The Government has earlier warned against Exam malpracticing, adding that there will be morning team that will visit school to check mate Exam fraud in schools.

Meanwhile, Imo State Government have concluded plan to rehabilitate the education sector in order to recover its last glory.

Information revealed that the 3 R government led by Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma is on the move to employ qualified teachers to schools for things to work well.

At first, 10,000 teachers Trumpeta learnt will be employed to teach in government primary schools. Thereafter, teachers will also be recruited to fill in the gaps that is existing in secondary schools.

The state Commissioner for education Prof Johncliff Nwadike had earlier hinted that Imo will take back its lead in Nigeria education sector, adding that the high standard of education here must be maintained.

He also said that all necessary arrangements has to be put in place soonest for Imo Schools to look beautiful. He made it clear that any moment from now, the government will begin the recruitment exercise for teachers.

He therefore maintained that the 10,000 new teachers when engaged would help to regenerate the school system in Imo State.

Commissioner Nwadike further hinted that any teacher who refuse to be posted out will face sanction without delay for his or her action.

The Commissioner insisted that every transfer of teachers will pass through his table. He insisted that no teacher can be in particular school for ever.

Recently, this newspaper reported that many schools buildings have collapsed. It was also reported in this newspaper that teachers are not enough in public schools.

More over teaching materials are not available.

Heads of schools have already complained that the 3R government has refused to give running cost to schools and these factors have made things to turn upside down in the education sector.

Many school children were physical seen seating on the floor while studying their books.

Some time, teachers stay under the trees to teach school children, schools don’t have comfortable staff room as we further gathered.