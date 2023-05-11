IMO ADC PARTY SACKS STATE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OBIJURU, SUSPENDS ORLU ZONAL CHAIRMAN, AMAH FOR GROSS MISCONDUCTS,  ANTI -PARTY ACTIVITIES 

As the trauma of post-election continues to hunt political parties across the country, the African Democratic Congress Imo state chapter is not left behind as the entire executives and members of Umuagwo ward in OHAJI/EGBEMA LGA suspends the state Deputy Chairman, Mr Obijuru ALPHONSUS who according to reports parades himself as the acting state chairman.

In a similar scenero, the ADC AMANDUGBA 1 ward in Isu LGA elicited their grievances on the State Vice Chairman, Mr Fidelis Amah over allegations that he contributed to the failure of ADC candidates in the zone.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta by the ward leaders respectively;

“After critical review of party performances and roles played by members, the dou were found guilty of similar misconducts as follows:

“They Colluded & extorted monies from unsuspecting aspirants and candidates with private accounts traced to the state chairman. Monies paid by

Federal and state assembly candidates from ORLU zone were not justified as the dou witheld their agent’s tags and sold same to opponents (Lp, Pdp, Apc)

“The dou failed to honor invitations for Campaign flagg-offs within the zone, they neither took exemption permission nor encouraged these candidates but were rather seen secretly supporting other parties.

“Both of them printed our party membership cards. Mr Amah sold our membership cards to underaged boys/girls and non Adc members to participate in Guber primaries held on 15th April while Mr Obijuru issue some cards to hired touts/holligans for the purpose of causing mayhem at the same event.

“Mr Obijuru neglected his responsibilitie as committee member Imo Adc 2023 Guber primaries, rather he went around discouraging members from perticipating and thereby sabotaging ADC party.

“As a result of collective decision taken against these officers, the Lga executive committee of OHAJI/Egbema has ratified the suspension and also recommend more disciplinary measures on them.

“They advice the general public to desist from futher dealings with Amah and Obijuru regarding ADC party.

In his remarks, the chairman of OGUTA Lga Deacon Jacob Onuigbo said “Obijuru and Amah lacks the integrity of true leaders and should vacate from office immedietely or face the wrath of the law”.

Furthermore; reports reaching us revealed that Imo Adc stakeholders and Elders forum has petitioned the national leadership of ADC PARTY against state Chairman Mr I Uk MLEM. In view of

“In view of the state Chairman’s misconduct and anti-party dispositions has undermined the interest of ADC and also scuttled her growth in imo state , Elder UGOCHUKWU prosper in his words said ” the stakeholders has considered mr Nlem incompetent and also gaven reasons why he cannot continue either as executive chairman or member of the party at all levels, for some years, He has been running Imo Adc as private business”.