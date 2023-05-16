Ideato North Assembly Member-Elect, On Behalf Of Barge Operators Association Of Nigeria, (BOAN) Congratulates Imo Governor Over  Dredging Of Oguta/Orashi River

•As Maritime Expert, Uzodimma Has Made Imo Industrial Hub says Udeze

By Onyekachi Eze

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has been eulogized for his laudable achievements in the state since the assumption of office in 2020.

Uzodimma, in a fresh confidence reposed on him by Imolites, has continued to enjoy the basket of goodwill messages following his people oriented projects and policies.

Against this backdrop, the Imo State House of Assembly Member-elect for Ideato North State Constituency, who is also an Executive member of Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), on behalf of the good people of Ideato North and his BOAN Association, Hon. Udeze Ernest Okechukwu (Okey is Okay) has congratulated Governor Uzodimma for the dredging of the Oguta/Orashi River.

He described the governor as a go-getter, a transformer of the new Imo, and a Visionary Leader whose landmark projects in the State have brought massive development to all the nook and cranny of Imo.

Further commending him, Hon. Udeze opined that the newly flagged off dredging and survey on the Oguta lake/Orashi River down to the Atlantic Ocean has opened the frontier of Imo State to the world.

In his words, Udeze said, “As a maritime expert who studied Maritime Management Technology in FUTO, also, practicing it in Lagos, haven had experience in Port Management and Marine Logistics, I know what the government of his Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has done for Imo. This is a milestone achievement.

“With this project, Imo has become an industrial hub of the Eastern Region. By articulation of his Excellency, making that area a Sea Port and a Free Trade Zone, Imo industrialization has come to fruition.

“Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) wish to let His Excellency, our beloved performing Governor to know that we are solidly behind him on the project and vision in ensuring that the inland waterways and the seaborne trade are facilitated and utilized to the optimal”.

Relatively, Hon. Udeze reassured that the reelection of Governor Uzodimma is incontestable as Imolites are spurred to reciprocate all the developmental and human capital engagements of the 3R administration.