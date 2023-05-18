Fresh Air Movement Imo, Endorses  Hope Uzodimma For Second Term

The second term ambition of the Imo state governor, His Excellency Most Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has gotten a further boost, as the leadership of FRESH-AIR MOVEMENT, drawn from the 27 Local Government Areas of the state, have unanimously adopted him as their candidate, for the November 11, 2023 Governorship Election in the state.

The notable movement with vast network of structure and members across the state, made this known in their quarterly statewide leadership meeting held on Saturday, 13th May, 2023 at Kings Cave Hotel Owerri, Imo state.

At the meeting, the founder and President of the movement in the state, who is also the Member-elect for Imo state house of Assembly, Onuimo state constituency, Hon Uba James Esile spoke extensively on how the movement has been operating in the various LGAs of the state since five years of its registration. He noted that, in line with their motto, which is “uplifting the masses” they have engaged on several humanitarian works centered on the wellbeing of the masses. As such Fresh Air has become a house hold name in his Onuimo LGA, likewise other LGAs.

The Onuimo lawmaker elect while stating that the group had championed various political courses in the past as it pleases their conscience and also recorded success. Hon Uba Esile therefore stated that as the founder, he has decided to incorporate the 27 LGA coordinators and members into APC, for the purpose of giving Governor Hope Uzodimma an indivisible support, a decision which according to him was guided by the laudable achievements of the governor in the state.

A strong member of the movement and SA to the governor of Pool, Betting and Games Hon Ossy Amako ( No Vex) from Owerri West charged the members to go to their various LGAs and galvanize more people into the structure so as to make their resolution seamless. The state deputy coordinator Chief Osita Onuoha from Mbaitoli LGA, who was State House of Assembly Candidate in the just concluded election told the LGA coordinators to see reasons to embrace the project of Gov Uzodimma’s re-election as their own.

The motion for the adoption of Gov Hope Uzodimma for second term in office by the structure was moved and adopted by all present.