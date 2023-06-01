Nnawugo Hails Uzodimma Over  CON, Rivers Award

•Meets Oru Community UK For Governor’s Re-election

By Onyekachi Eze

An elder statesman and the Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Elder Aloy Nnawugo has extended a congratulatory message to Governor Hope Uzodinma over the recently Conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) honour on him by the outgone Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari few days to leave office honoured prominent Nigerians with different National honours which Uzodinma bagged a CON title.

Also felicitating with the Imo number one citizen, Nnawugo salute Uzodimma over an award presented to him as the Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) by the immediate past Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike which is the highest award in the Rivers State.

The Diaspora Affairs Adviser described the two honours as eloquent testimony to Governor Hope Uzodimma’s sterling qualities.

Nnawugo affirmed that the National Honour on Uzodinma is another proof of his patriotic zeal towards the national peace, growth and development.

Maintaining that the honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger is a no mean feat.

Further x-raying the Rivers State GSSRS Award, Elder Nnawugo stated that Uzodimma’s efforts in remaining a bridge builder cannot be overemphasized.

“Bagging the highest Rivers State award of the GSSRS is a welcome development. Among all the governors in Nigeria and from the South East in particular, Governor Uzodimma was singled out and honoured. Indeed, Imo State is blessed beyond every reasonable doubt. Congratulations, my governor”.

In a related development, the Special Adviser on Diaspora Affairs has intensified efforts towards winning more souls for the 3R administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Aside the numerous support outreach programs embarked so far, aimed at seeking more support for Uzodimma’s second tenure, Elder Nnawugo has met with Oru Community Association in the United Kingdom, UK.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that Nnawugo met with them on Sunday, May 28, 2023, where he brought a message of hope to them.

He reminded them of the need to always support the governor who is their brother, and whose administration has transformed Imo State for better.

Elder Aloy Nnawugo also explained that with their unalloyed support, Uzodinma’s second term would be a smooth sail, hence the need for all hands to be on deck.

As Diasporans, Nnawugo informed them of the chains of roads network, infrastructure and human development fast tracked by the Uzodimma’s led administration across the length and breadth of the State.

The elder statesman expressed optimism that come November 11, 2023, Uzodimma will defeat the opposition by landslide.