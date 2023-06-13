9th Imo Assembly Lawmakers Ennoble Nduka As Best Speaker

•House Reels Out Score card; 113 Bills, 251 Motions Presented

•As Ehime Mbano Legislator Thanks Constituents, Governor, Colleagues, Clerk, Staff For Support

By Onyekachi Eze

As the 9th Imo State House of Assembly has come to an end with a valedictory session held last week Thursday, June 9, 2023, the Speaker, Rt. Hon Barr. Emeka Nduka has been elevated as the overall best Speaker ever produced by the 9th House.

This was even as the Lawmakers of the exiting House made relishing remarks on his personality as being the direct definition of selfless and result oriented Leader.

Recall that the 9th House which birthed in June 2019 had its first Speaker in the person of the Isiala Mbano Lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins.

Afterwards, the Member for Onuimo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem took over the leadership of the House which still ended up producing Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh of Obowo State Constituency as the number one Lawmaker and number three in Imo State.

Following the perceived politics of the House, the Members purportedly felt uncomfortable with the pattern of Ibeh’s leadership and hit the gavel.

This paved way for the enthronement of Rt. Hon. Anthony Emeka Nduka’s reign till the last day of plenary that had adjourned sine die.

In the four-year journey, the 9th Imo State House of Assembly produced four Speakers (2019-2023).

Nduka’s announcement and emergence immediately changed the narratives in the House which revolved around the Lawmakers, Management and Staff of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Apparently satisfied with the Ehime Mbano born humane approach and modus operandi as Speaker, the Legislators didn’t hide their feelings by affirming him as a man worthy of Leadership who they would love to work with again.

In their respective remarks during the valedictory session, Members stated that it was only Rt. Hon Emeka Nduka’s regime that neither suspended nor declared any Member’s seat vacant unlike his predecessors.

Hon. Michael Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma) opined that former Speakers; Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins and Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka neither suspended nor antagonized any Lawmaker during their stay. He added that it portrays their love for fellow humans, especially towards them.

Similarly, Nduka was tipped as a gentle man with his penchant for collective responsibility, hence the reason he succeeded in his tenure as the last speaker of the 9th House.

The incoming Members of the 10th Assembly were therefore urged to pray for a Speaker like Nduka, pointing out that he gave everyone an enabling environment without any witch-hunt.

In a related development, the outgoing Speaker has sent a warm appreciation to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma for his unwavering support towards him and the 9th House.

Rt. Hon Nduka disclosed that the 9th House couldn’t have attained the many feats recorded so far without Uzodimma’s fatherly advice and zero interference to the Legislative internal Affairs. He thumbed up for him for allowing the principles of separation of power to be fully operational, and by taking the welfare of the Lawmakers, Staff so dearly.

Speaker Nduka didn’t stop in commending the governor for the reconstruction and remodelling of the State House of Assembly complex with the state-of-the-art technology.

Also, his Ehime Mbano Constituents were acknowledged for the mandate given him in 2019, adding that without them, he wouldn’t be in the Imo State House of Assembly talk more of becoming a Speaker.

To his Colleagues, Nduka thanked them for not making the job such a herculean task for him, rather was elated by their continuous synergy that had culminated to the success story.

The Clerk of the House, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara Esq., was specially thanked for her outstanding performance and by making the job looked so easy.

The Staff too were not exempted in the arrays of commendation.

Part of Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka’s speech reads, “We have fulfilled legislative legacies of the independence of the Assembly, while maintaining cordial relationship with the Executive. We did not allow pecuniary interest to partisanship to erode the cardinal point of checks and balances that marks a democratic State”.

“At this juncture, Honourable colleagues, permit me to express my heartfelt wishes to all our members who are not returning to the 10th House. I sincerely wish you the best of opportunities as you pursue your personal and political goals. I hope that we will continue to keep in touch and join hands to work towards the development of our State and Nation in general “.

“And to our colleagues, Members of the 10th Assembly, who will take over the Reigns of Power in IMHA, we urge you to continue where we stopped. You owe it a duty to your constituents and the State to raise the bar, grow and deepen democracy”.

“This speech will not be complete if we fail to mention that we probably couldn’t have succeeded this far if not for the support, cordial and complimentary support of our dearly beloved Governor, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, who himself was an outstanding National lawmaker”.

“In working with Governor Hope Uzodimma, we realized how important it is to have a true democrat, a Man of Insight and Patriotism, who does not interfere in legislative process, but makes his point strongly and convincingly on issues of grave importance to the State”.

On Legislative performance, the Speaker revealed that a total of 113 Bills were presented while 57 were successfully passed into Law, and 251 motions presented, while 235 passed through under the 9th House.

It is worthy of note therefore that among all the Lawmakers who stood to make a remark, the Clerk was commended and described as the engine room under whose managerial skills have kept the House moving smoothly.

Former Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim and Rt. Hon. Donatus Ozoemena respectively charged the outgoing Lawmakers on remaining resolute and resourceful for the State in their endeavours. They were further enjoined on the spiritual and physical gains of having a forgiving spirit.

While the valedictory session commenced with exaltation, prayers by the Administrator of Assumpta Parish, Rev. Fr. Odoemena.

At last, the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Samuel Chidi Ogbinikpa moved the motion for the 9th House to Adjourn Sine Die. Hon Solomon Anukam Owerri (Municipal State Constituency) seconded it, and it was unanimously adopted when Mr Speaker put the question on the motion.