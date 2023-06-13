Jubilation In Imo Labour Party, As New Leadership Emerges

•Legal Icon, Ihejiagwa Appointed New Chairman

•Vows To Lead Party To Victory Nov 11 Imo Guber

By Onyekachi Eze

Joy rented the air on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Agwara Plaza of the Imo State Labour Party Secretariat along Wetheral Road, Owerri over the announcement of a new Caretaker Committee.

As duly approved by the National Leadership led by Barrister Julius Abure, a 21-member Imo State Executive was inaugurated.

A sound mind, legal luminary and political tactician, Barr. Callistus Ihejiagwa KSJI emerged the Chairman.

Announcing the names of the new State Executive of the party at the Labour Party State Secretariat, Wetheral Road, Owerri on Sunday, June 11, 2023, the South East zonal Vice Chairman of LP, Mr lnnocent Okeke said, the dissolution and subsequent inauguration of the new Executive was based on the collective decision of the National leadership of the party.

Okeke said the National Leadership of LP resolved to review the expiration of the tenure of the caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Imo State and conscious of the urgent need to restructure and position the party for the effective running in the State; hence, extended the tenure of the current chairman and its members for a period of three months.

The S’East zonal Vice Chairman of the party who represented the LP National leadership at the event, had in a letter communicating the directive signed by Barr Julius Abure, LP National Chairman and Alh Umar Farouk Ibrahim (National Secretary) declared that the nomination/Extension, the new leadership is expected to provide effective leadership for the party by ensuring its growth and development in terms of membership drive, providing a voice to the voiceless, canvassing alternative government policies in line with the party’s philosophy and ideology.

He added that one of the major outcomes of the nomination was to ensure the new leadership work assiduously towards the conduct of party’s congress upon expiration of the current tenure in three months time, stressing that the letter bearing the nomination of the new leadership supersedes any other letter relating thereto.

Speaking further, Okeke noted that the new leadership was enthroned to change the narratives of the party in the State ahead of the 2023 guber election. He urged members of the new Executive to engage in positive publicity and do away with clash of interest, hence only positive result is what is expected. He enjoined the new chairman to make use of wise counsels from members to take the party to the next level.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman of the party, Barr Callistus Ihejiagwa expressed gratitude to the National leadership of the party led by Barr Julius Abure for the privilege to serve the party at the state level, as well as saluting the party’s Governorship Candidate in the State, Senator Athan Achonu, describing him as the best candidate for the Party in the November 11, 2023 election.

Barr Ihejiagwa charged the members of the State working Committee (SWC) of LP under his care to fold their sleeves for work, noting that it is no longer going to be business as usual, adding that it is now a new dawn in Labour Party for a better Imo State.

He called on his members and entire stakeholders of Labour Party in Imo State, as well as those who aspired for the party’s ticket in the last primaries to join hands with him to rescue Imo State, from what he described as bondage of maladministration, reckless governance, insecurity and misapplication of tax payers’ funds and take Imo back to economic development and stability.

The Ideato North-born legal Practitioner – turned politician announced that Senator Achonu, the LP Governorship candidate is prepared with his 7-point realizable agenda to transform the State, noting that he will immediately hit the ground running. He said he will take the good message of LP to the 305 wards in the State, as he enjoined all Obidient families to queue behind the new leadership, to replicate the February 25 feat for Peter Obi in Imo State come November 11.

According to Ihejiagwa, Senator Athan Achonu is a round peg in a round hole, an astute politician with the Midas touch to changing maladministration if elected.

Speaking, the Director General, Athan Achonu Campaign Organization, Dr Chime Nzeribe enjoined the leadership to ensure massive mobilization in the various areas, noting that the current leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma will have no option than to quit the Government House in November 11, 2023 with the vote of the masses for Senator Athan Achonu. He assured of a new Government in Imo come November 11.

Other members of the new LP leadership include, Engr Paulinus Udechukwu (Secretary), Hon Obulimba Innocent Eke (Assistant Secretary), Dr Chris Uzowuru (Ass Secretary); Comr Achi Nnamdi (Ass Secretary); Dr Queen Osuaka (Dep State Chair); Innocent Nwadavid (Dep State Chair); Charles Uzomba (Dep State Chair); tony Asomugha (Dep State Chair); Nneka Igwe Onwudiwe (Treasurer); Ugoeze Caronline Onwubiko (State Women Leader); Chris Okorondu (State Youth Leader); Bright Ofuru (State Publicity Secretary); Osuaku Kingsley Ikechukwu (Financial Secretary); Chief Joseph Mbama (Organizing Secretary); Barr Emeka Ihejirika (legal Adviser );

Jude Enwerezuo (Auditor); prince Ogechukwu Eromaka (Ass State Youth leader Owerri zone); Johncliff Ogbuelu (Ass State Youth Leader); Okocha Stephen Obinna (Ass State Youth leader) and Prince Chinedu Oleka (Dep Women Leader).