Inauguration Of Imo 10th House of Assembly Holds Friday June 16

Preparations are on top gear for the ushering in of the Members of the 10th Imo State House of Assembly.

The elected Honorable Members will constitute the 10th Imo State Legislature.

A press release signed by the Clerk of the House and Head, Legislative Service, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara Esq. obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper states that the inauguration of the 10th Imo State House of Assembly has been scheduled to take place at the Imo State House of Assembly Complex, Owerri on Friday, 16th June, 2023.

The communique from the House of Assembly further reads,

“Following the PROCLAMATION by the Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State House of Assembly wishes to inform all Honourable Members-elect of the House of Assembly that the inauguration of the 10th House of Assembly is scheduled to hold on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the House of Assembly Complex, Owerri at 10am prompt.

“Honourable Members-elect are required to report at the Speaker’s Conference Room with valid I.D. Cards for registration, Certificates of Return and Code of Conduct clearance.

“Schedule officers will be in the said Speaker’s Conference Room for the necessary documentation”.

In furtherance, according to the press statement, due to space constraint, Members-elect are to come along with only two guests who will be seated in the gallery while only the spouse of each Member-elect will be granted access into the Chamber.