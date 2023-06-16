New Imo Speaker: Odds Favour Sam Osuji of Isiala Mbano

.Ihitte/Uboma’s Chike Olemgbe Not Left Out

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the member-elect for Isiala Mbano Constituency, Hon Sam Osuji will likely emerge new Speaker of Imo State House.

The inauguration of the 10th Assembly of the Imo State Legislature scheduled for today will as part of highlights see the members elect Principal Officers to steer the affairs of the House.

Based on political calculation that favours sharing of top offices in the state among the three Senatorial Districts of the state, Okigwe Zone (Imo North) is entitled to produce the Speaker.

Except there will be either a volte face on the part of the State Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma who is the leader of the party in the state or change of mind from the leadership of the APC and members of the new House who are of the ruling party, Osuji is tipped to emerge moments after the legislative session commences to herald the life of the new lawmakers on the floor of the chamber.

Osuji stands a chance ahead of others going by what Trumpeta was told by some of the new lawmakers who confided in our editorial staff.

The sources who spoke under anonymity revealed that body language of the governor is titling towards the Isiala Mbano for the plum position.

It was learnt that as the leader of the party who was instrumental to the tickets obtained by the APC who make up entire House, Uzodimma will be the deciding factor of who becomes the Speaker.

From what this newspaper learnt, among the lawmakers from Okigwe Zone who are new and entitled to be elected Speaker, Osuji is said to be a very strong ally of Uzodimma before now and has been enjoying robust political relationship with the governor since both crossed paths in politics.

Osuji has been pointed as one of the Uzodimma’s men in the politics of the state as both have been together overtime.

Investigation by Trumpeta disclosed that during the Markafi/Sheriff schism in Imo PDP, Osuji was one of those who pitched tenth with the Sheriff faction and didn’t hesitate to join the governor to APC when their camp dumped PDP after the Supreme Court gave Markafi sector the soul of the party.

A sign of the relationship between Uzodimma and Osuji was the appointment he handed the new Isiala Mbano Constituency lawmaker when he assumed office as governor. Grapevine sources further indicated that the governor played a role in his becoming the APC candidate in the March 11, 2023 as a prelude to emergence as Speaker.

Another major reason Osuji is believed to be the favoured one is the rumoured desire of Uzodimma having his own as the Speaker. In the immediate past dispensation, Trumpeta noted that the three lawmakers who became Speaker of the House on different occasions were not real Uzodimma’s men. While former Isiala Mbano House Member, Rt Hon Chiji Collins was inherited from the Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha administration, his successors; Rt Hon Paul Emeziem and Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh were products of other political families, hence the intention to have a die- hard Camp Hope apostle in the person of Osuji as Speaker.

Coming on as possible Option B in the game plan Hon Chike Olemgbe of Ihitte Uboma. This newspaper learnt that should the members show indifference attitude to Osuji, Olemgbe who also enjoys rosy relationship with his colleagues and the governor may step in for the Speaker.

Despite opposition against the return of Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu as Deputy Speaker, the Nwangele Member is tipped to retain his number two position in the House.

It was learnt that some returnees to the House in concert with newcomers are plotting seriously to stop Iwuanyanwu, but the fair skin bearded is working assiduously to frustrate the plot.

With backing from Uzodimma, Iwuanyanwu is said to have made a serious comeback to ensure he emerges victorious in today’s election of principal officers.

If Iwuanyanwu will survive the plot to torpedo him, Owerri West member, Kanayo Onyemaechi who held the position before the last House ended session may not be lucky to return as Majority Leader of the House as another second timer, Hon Eddy Obinna may likely take over after holding sway as Chief Whip in the last dispensation.