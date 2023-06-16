APC Nat’l Officer, Arodiogbu Counsels Imo 10th Assembly Lawmakers

•Charges Them On Synergy With The Executive Arm

By Onyekachi Eze

The twenty-seven Lawmakers-elect of the Imo State House of Assembly who will today June 16, 2023 be inaugurated into the 10th Imo State Assembly have been admonished on selfless service delivery to their constituents and for the betterment of the State.

This charge was handed on them in Owerri, the Imo State capital by the South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

In further congratulating them for emerging victorious at the recently held elections, Dr. Arodiogbu enjoined them to shove away egocentric behavior that may be detrimental to their political fortunes.

Stressing that they should see the opportunity as an avenue to serve the State and their Constituents who entrusted them with a mandate.

Arodiogbu asked them not to see their being elected as Lawmakers of the Imo State Parliament as a jamboree, but should make effective use of it in making cogent Laws and motions that will be people oriented.

He opined that their membership of the Imo State Parliament will bestow good fortunes on not just their Constituents but also to the State and Nigeria in general.

The South East National Officer of the ruling Party requested them to work in strategic partnership with the relevant Ministries, Agencies, and MDAs in the course of their oversight functions so as to ensure democracy dividends are achieved.

In a special manner, he called for a positive collaboration between the Legislature and Executive Arm of Government under Governor Hope Uzodimma for a better Imo State.

In addition, he stated that the 3R administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma in the past three and half years in Imo State means well for for the State, hence, will attain more greater heights with the unfettered support of the Legislature.

In furtherance, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu who took cognisance of the APC Majority in the 10th Assembly, irrespective of the minority parties, the PDP and the Accord Party tasked them to build a strong synergy with Governor Uzodimma to enable Imo State continue to witness unprecedented progress in all spheres of development.