Imo Speaker, Olemgbe Scores Gov Uzodinma High For Advancing The Course of Humanity

By Okey Alozie

Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, the New Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly has praised Governor Hope Uzodinma for developing Imo State as well as advancing the course of humanity.

The Speaker made this commendation in a chat with newsmen in Owerri on Thursday 22nd of June 2023.

According to him, Governor Uzodinma is the best among equals and the shining star that has continued to make Igbo people proud. He said the Governor has done so well in the area of youth and women empowerment.

Speaking further Olemgbe also rated the governor high in the area of road construction and rural development, adding that his second term bid should be seen as a forgone conclusion.

He urged Imo people to face the realities of life and shun the activities of the governor’s dictractors.

The Speaker assured Imolites that the 10th House of Assembly will work in synergy with the Executive.

He further promised that Imo lawmakers must surely work harmoniously with the executive governor.

Rt Hon Olemgbe who described Governor Uzodinma as a symbol of Hope also said that Imo people must surely reciprocate to his good gesture in 2023 guber election.

Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe who appeared to be the youngest Speaker in Nigeria as we gathered is a devoted Christian and is married with children.

He is an illustrious son of Ihitte Uboma and a philanthropist extra-ordinary.

Our reporter observed that the new Speaker is very prayerful and believes in hardwork. He is an epitome of justice, humility and fairness as observed by newsmen. Those who spoke about the Speaker described him as a man of peace. He has positively touched the lives of many in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.