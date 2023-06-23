Imo ALGON 2010 Councilors’ Congratulate Governor Hope Uzodinma On His Recent Awards

The ALGON 2010 councilors Leadership, on behalf of the councilors, cheerfully congratulates our visionary Governor, his Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma (CON, GSSRS) on his meritorious and well deserved honours as;

a. The commander of the order of the Niger (CON) by the immediate past president and commander in chief of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Mohamadu Buhari (GCON)

b. The chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) by the APC Governors in the federation as well as the chairman, South East Governors Forum (SEGF).

c. The Grand service star (GSS) of Rivers State by the radical and Grand Achiever of Rivers State, the immediate past Governor, His Excellency, Governor Yesom Ezenwo Nwike, all in the recent past.

Your Excellency, the triple fold honours, by our assessment and reckoning serve as eloquent testimony of the wide acceptance of your leadership qualities which transcends the lengths and breathe of the Federation with unprecedented pragmatic development effects.

The honours, in no small measure further serve as justifications for your administration’s tripod mantra, Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery (RRR) which formed the bedrock of your achievement so far in Imo State.

The achievements recorded by your administration within a period of three years and four months are unprecedented with more emphasis on construction of quality roads across the state which deserves an applause.

Your Excellency, we will not fail to express our sincere appreciation of the role you played in restoring the mandate of the entire ALGON, 2010 via the appeal court when we were unconstitutionally removed from office by the then Rochas administration, which affirms you, a man of justice (Eze Onye Oziri). We sincerely believe you will replicate this same gesture this time the entire ALGON 2010 family is in dare need of your attention.

We unequivocally, pledge our unalloyed loyalty to you and unflinching support for your current administration as well as your re-election bid in. the state.

Once again, Congratulations, Your Excellency.

This massage was signed on behalf of the Councilors by; Hon Robert Azubuike Co-ordinating Councilor, Hon Bona Umeh

Secretary, Steering and Strategic Committee (SSC); ALGON, 2010, Hon. Engr. Ibekaeme Friday Rep, Orlu Zone, Hon. Luke Emetoh Rep, Owerri Zone, Hon. Uba Jasper C, Rep, Okigwe Zone.