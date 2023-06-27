Ahead Nov  Imo Guber Election: Athan Achonu In Trouble, As “Obidient” Group Opts For Another Contestant

These may not be the best of times for Senator Athan Achonu, believed to be the candidate of the Labour Party for the November 11 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

Apart from struggling with his supporters to claim the candidacy of the party, those left behind claiming to the true followers of Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, known as Coalition of Obidient Movements, Imo State Chapter have jettisoned him for another candidate.

Despite the shaky status of Senator Achonu as the candidate of LP following controversies surrounding court cases about leadership of the party at the national level and the decision of “Obidient Movements” to adopt another candidate for the election.

In the latest development, a group known as Coalition of Obidient Movements, Imo State Chapter has jettisoned Achonu and adopted candidate of the Action Alliance Party for the governorship election.

The decision of the group is premised on allegations that the primaries of the party that brought in Achonu was allegedly fraught with irregularities and wasn’t the choice of the people hence they have to change desire of a candidate.

This new development had further put spanner on the wheels of the desire of the politician fondly called One-Arm General to emerge the next governor of Imo State.