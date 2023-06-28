Elephant FC Pioneers Held By Nekede All –Stars In Friendly

..As Club Chair, ‘Zico’ Bags Merit Award For Youth Devt

One of the oldest Football Club East of the Niger and particularly in Imo state, Elephant FC on Sunday where held to a goalless draw by Nekede All Stars team in a novelty match to cement the relationship between both Above -40 years club sides.

In a keenly contested encounter held at the Old Township Stadium, Owerri on Sunday that featured some of the pioneer members of the Elephant FC including Uche Osuagwu “Zico”, Ndaa Ogbonna, Baba, Emeka Mokwe, Emeka Akaraonye, Nonson Akaraonye and Uche Nwaegbe “Nefefe” among others ended 0-0 as both teams tried to council each other out with success.

Reacting to Trumpeta Sports desk after the encounter which was followed by refreshment for both teams as mark of unity and progress which Elephant FC stands for, the Club Secretary, Uche Nwaegbe who was in goal for Elephant FC said the match was a more unifying game between both sides and a way the team/social club uses to fraternize amongst themselves and other A-40 teams which he noted has helped their longevity and harmony among members.

In a related development, the Club Chairman of Elephant FC, Mr Uche Osuagwu “Zico” has bagged a meritorious award for his effort towards youth development.

According to inscription on the award presented to the current longers serving Elephant FC member and a former Student of Government Secondary School, Owerri, he was given “Ezinwa” award.

The award which was signed by Collins Anyahie Obidinma (President) and Queen Ejimudo (Secretary) was presented by Dimofor/Okparaiheoma Youth Association (DYA) of Umudonu Odunmara Obi-Obodo on Mbaitoli LGA, Imo state.

Zico was recognized with a meritorious award as “Ezinwa” for his unalloyed efforts and contribution to the development and empowerment of the Youth.