Active Youths Of Ohaji Endorses Uzodimma’s Second Tenure, Reaffirms Esom Obodo A Proficient Leader

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently satisfied with the administrative sagacity of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Active Youths of Ohaji have adopted his re-election bid.

They reassured their unwavering support towards making sure Governor Hope Uzodinma is reelected by November 11, 2023 in Imo State Governorship election.

This was contained in a communique drafted by the Youth body of Ohaji extraction during a solidarity visit to a Leader of Ohaji, Hon. Chief Goddy Esom Obodo Ph.D. in his New Owerri residence on June 30, 2023.

The address was jointly signed by Comrade Engr. Davis Ogbuji, Comr. Augustus Bekeson, Comr. Moses Akimefula, Hon Collins Ohamara, Comr. Mbadiwe Akpelu, Comr. Otis Nwaneri.

They expressed delight on the monumental achievements of the Governor in less than four years of assumption, adding that Imo has never had it so transparent and effective.

Comrade Ogbuji stated that the second term re-election of Uzodimma is sacrosanct which they, the Active Youths of Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema LGA will leave no stone unturned towards the actualization of the project.

“We equally commend the visionary initiatives and tireless efforts the Governor is making to leave indelible marks on our beloved State.

“His astute Leadership has made Imo State witness unprecedented progress across various sectors. His commitment to infrastructure development has resulted in the construction and rehabilitation of roads of first class standards; a quick mention will be the Orlu- Owerri, Owerri-Okigwe and the ongoing Mbaise/Umuahia Roads and other vital infrastructure, transforming the landscape of our great state.

“His Excellency’s administration’s focus on education and healthcare has significantly improved access and quality, positively impacting the lives of countless citizens especially the senior citizens.

“We, as Active Youths of Ohaji on behalf of the group, and her followers pledge our unwavering support and solidarity towards His Excellency’s second term bid. His dedication, commitment and transparency in the service, for the welfare of Imo citizens has earned him our trust and admiration. We wholeheartedly endorse his re-election and firmly declare that there is no vacancy in Douglas House.

“As a collective effort, we assure him of our association’s unalloyed support and commitment anchored around you (our leader) in seeking his return for a second term in office. We stand firm with you in our belief that his visionary Leadership and transformative agenda are essential for the continued growth and prosperity of Imo State”.

Continuing, they poured encomiums on Dr. Esom Obodo for his team work spirit and for championing the affairs of the 3R administration in the area, citing that while most of the Leaders play a sectional or egoistic politics, Esom Obodo brings effects all the good policies of the State Government to Ohaji.

It was also learnt that the once Moribond Adapalm was revived through the initiatives of the Chief Esom Obodo’s administrative acumen while he held sway as Adapalm General Manager.

“We also want to use this opportunity to convey our profound gratitude to our Governor for his love for Ohaji in particular and Ohaji-Egbema in general since his assumption of office. We have not lost sight of the fact that he appointed you, our leader, Dr Esom Obodo, General Manager of Adapalm immediately he assumed office as Governor. Since then, numerous other appointments had come to Ohaji Egbema due to his love for us.

“This our visit is therefore aimed at reassuring you of our love and solidarity for you and unalloyed support for our performing Governor.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt greetings and utmost regard to you sir for the able way you have sheltered the Ohaji youths since your entry into politics in 1999. We equally appreciate and commend the able and mature way you have related with our God given Governor, HE, Sen. Chief Hope Uzodinma (Onwa Oyoko) since his assumption of office. The obedient and sincere way you have related with the governor along with other leaders of our area has created enabling environment for the Governor to show more love for our people as demonstrated in the latest appointment of about 10 SAs to the Governor from Ohaji-Egbema”, they enthused.

In response, Dr Goddy Esom Obodo thanked the Coordinator and members of Active Youths of Ohaji for paying him the solidarity visit. He opined that is was symbolic in the sense that it comprises of those who believe in the affairs of Ohaji and the need for the Clans total inclusion in the affairs of Imo.

Hence, he enjoined them to further go ahead in making Ohaji a better place, as well as supporting the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma without any regrets.

Obodo said, “This is the starting of the new Ohaji led by the Youths. I have always said it that the future of every nation lies in the youths. I also want to thank you for remembering the activities of the governor and his appointment of Ohaji people in his cabinet. With this support you have shown to His Excellency through me, it will not be forgotten; A support that Ohaji people will support and re-elect him come November 11 Imo guber.

“Since His excellency came on board, he has been trying, ensuring that Imo is better. His infrastructure is of excellence, durable and quality.

In a related development, the Prince of the Oil Kingdom while pleading for more infrastructural development in Ohaji like access roads, electricity, water, schools, health facilities described Ohaji as the hen that laid the golden egg.

“Most of the main revenue yielding projects are domiciled in Ohaji”.

“I am now better strengthened that the youths of Ohaji are solidly behind His Excellency’s second term. I also thank you all for supporting the election of our Senator, Osita Izunaso, our Reps Member Eugene Dibiagwu, and our Assembly member, Francis Osuoha.

Yes, Ohaji deserves development and better upliftment, but not without our collective support”.