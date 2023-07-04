Alaba Market Impasse: Nkenna Nzeruo Eulogizes Uzodimma For Taking Lead Towards Igbo Interest

•Describes Him As Bridge-Builder

By Onyekachi Eze

The aphorism that a Prophet is not honoured in his homeland may not be applicable to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma as he has continued to get commendations from his Oru East kinsmen.

The Governor further got the admiration of the South Easterners by his prompt intervention into the rift between Igbo and Yoruba traders, shop owners at the Alaba Market, Lagos State.

In commending Uzodimma’s move, a former Member of the Imo State House of Assembly (8th House), currently an ISOPADEC Commissioner representing Oru East LGA, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo has best attributed the proactive display of Uzodimma in coming to the aid of the troubled traders as timely and phenomenal.

While the crisis lasted for days, with buildings owned by Igbo traders at the Alaba Market demolished, Imo State governor immediately waded in and had the incident controlled.

Aside the truce jointly reached with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu standing in for the Yorubas, and Governor Hope Uzodimma who stood for the Igbos constituted a committee to that effect aimed at finding a lasting solution to the bickering.

An agreement was also reached for a discontinuance to the ongoing demolition and a proposal on compensation of those illegally affected by the exercise.

While eulogizing this gallant step by Imo’s Governor, Nzeruo averred that Uzodinma has maintained a cordial relationship with all and sundry.

Adding that “Onwa Oyoko” as fondly called is indeed a light that shines in darkness, and the Hope of the Igbos which he further portrayed in the manner he intervened in saving the lives and property of Igbos resident in Yoruba land.

Governor Uzodimma was also adjudged as a Bridge-Builder, the pride of Imo State and Ndi Igbo in general.

Speaking further, Hon Nzeruo recalled that the recently awarded Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON honour on Governor Hope Uzodinma by the past Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari was not by mere coincidence, but an exemplified means by which Uzodimma’s input to national Peace, Unity and Progress are showcased.

“I make bold to crown His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma a Bridge-Builder, an embodiment of Peace, lover of humanity. While other politicians are busy on their egoistic campaign processes, Governor Uzodimma is in Lagos State seeking Peace for the troubled Igbos in Lagos. That is a rare attribute of the present day politician.

“Onwa Oyoko is a phenomenal Politician, a selfless Servant Leader who sleeps and wakes up only thinking for what will benefit the common man. I unequivocally commend him for this feat. He believes that life is sacred, hence his moves towards safeguarding them”.

Similarly, Nzeruo was excited that the current Positions occupied by Uzodimma as Chairman Nigeria Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, SEGF has been to the interest of the Nigeria Masses.

“Imolites are blessed having such a wonderful man. He is a unifier, he is a king maker. In him, we have a mouth piece and worthy representative in the National grid”.

However, Nzeruo charged Imolites to be on one page by sending Uzodimma back to Douglas House to continue his good works which he had started till 2028.

In his words, “Governance is beyond popping of exotic wines and clubbing. Governor Uzodimma has shown diligence and dedication to duty, that is why in Imo State today, what we can see is massive quality infrastructure, good welfare package to Civil Servants, payment of pensions, quality health care delivery and academic excellence. We can’t afford to trade the opportunity God has given us for mere rhetorics”.