Group In Owerri West LGA Calls On Madoka Ordu To Contest Council Chairmanship Election.

Group of politician across political parties in Owerri west Local Government has passed vote of confidence on Honorable Chidi Anthony Ordu ( Madoka) and demanded that he contest the oncoming Local Government counsel sit for Owerri West Local government Area.

This request was made last weekend at a special gathering of women groups, youth bodies, indigenes, non indigenes, artisans and political Stakeholders in Owerri west. The people converged in their numbers to ask the special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Rubber Estate, Honorable Madoka Anthony Ordu to represent them as the council Boss in the election that will come soon. The people were satisfied with honorable Ordu’s services to the local government in his few months as the local government council Chairman and presently as the special Adviser to the Governor on Rubber Estate.

This groups believes that Honorable Ordu has what it takes to develop Owerri west to match with other local government area and which he exhibited in his short stay in the office as council Boss.

He exhibited his leadership qualities when he established a cordial relationship in All progressive Congress during the time of former Governor Rochas Okorocha, He also graded some road to motorable standards and evacuated mountains of refuse that littered all over Owerri West .

Honorable Ordu also in his time, though brief, utilized the resources available to empower the indigent women and youth of Owerri west and also forster peace amongst the communities by sponsoring healthy football competitions from which some good players were assisted to higher clubs both local and professional.

“We want him to come back as our chairman and add smiles on our faces again” the people of Owerri West chorused.

At Nekede where he hail from, his good works are on every lips among which are there opening of the abandoned Mmiri Nkwoahia link road for easy movement and accessibility to other towns in Nekede.

Madoka also utilizes his time to tour around Owerri west in the bid to indentify various challenges faced by the communities and wards in a bid to solve them all. This action brought unity to the people and attracted more love to him from his people hence the call for his return to the council seat as the Council Chairman.

No doubt the youth friendly Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma, who is insisting in empowering the youth of Imo State, will in his fatherly wisdom, consider our choice of Local government leader by giving us our heart desires and granting us Honorable Madoka Ordu to work in that capacity for us.

The Owerri group promised their unalloyed support to the government of Shared prosperity Government of Senator Hope Uzodimma and express their trust that their wish of a council Boss, in the person of Madoka Ordu will surely be granted.