House Of Reps Adopts Ugochinyere Motion Seeking To Repair, Reconstruct Akokwa/Arondizuogu- Okigwe Road

Reprieve may be underway for the long neglected people of Ideato, Okigwe, Aguata, and Nnewi local government as the House of Representatives adopted a motion by Hon

Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu ( Ikenga Imo) mandating the Federal Road Maintenance Agency FERMA and ministry of works to commence immediate repair and reconstruction of the deplorable Oba- NnewiAguata- Akokwa- Arondizuogu Okigwe Road in Anambra and Imo state

Hon. Ugochinyere, in his lead debate on the floor of the house today, painted a terrific picture of the said road, which he said has become a death trap in recent times.

According to him, the long neglected Oba- Aguata-Akokwa – Arondizuogu -Okigwe road had not only claimed many lives but has become free zone for armed robbers who unleash terror on innocent road users on almost daily basis, citing section 14 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended which mandates the Federal government to ensure security and welfare of the people ,Hon Ugochinyere urged the House to prevail on the ministry of works and Housing to commence full scale rehabilitation of the Said roads to in order to reduce the suffering of the people of Akokwa ,Arondizuogu and Okigwe in Imo state . The motion was supported by Hon. Uche Elodimuo (Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency)

Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo (Idemili North/South Federal Constituency)

Hon. Dom Okafor (Aguata Federal Constituents.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas at the resumed plenary, however, refereed the motion to the yet to be reconstituted House Committee on work to ensure full compliance to the resolution.