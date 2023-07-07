Trumpeta Staff Makes Imo NUJ Sports Committee 

Ahead of the forthcoming 3R/NUJ sports activity, the body has constituted a sports committee for effective and successful programme.

According to a release made public by the Imo state chapter Chairman of the Union, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma the following members of Nigeria Union journalists Imo state Council have been appointed into Imo NUJ Sports Committee;

Johnkennedy Uzoma -Chairman, Anthony Ahize –Member, Onyinyechi Amakaulo– Member, Elder Tasie Theodore – Member, Rtn. Paschal Njoku – Secretary

“To organize and supervise the Forthcoming 3R / Imo NUJ Table Tennis Tournament for practicing Journalists in Imo state.

“To organize and supervise other healthy and beneficial indoor games for practicing Journalists in Imo state.

“To organize football competition between NUJ and any other professional body in Imo State during the NUJ Press week.

“To advise Imo NUJ Council on how, where and when to organize sports activities for journalists in the state.

“To liaise with the Secretary of the Council and recommend Prizes for the various categories of Sports Competition

Note: Imo NUJ Sports Committee will be an automatic sub-committee in NUJ Press Week Committee.

The Committee Job Starts immediately!