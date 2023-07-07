“Back To School Giving Back Outreach” Was Inspired By Uzodimma’s Impacts To Humanity  -Says Uwakwe

By Onyekachi Eze

The Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Youth Affairs, and the Director General of the apex Youth structure in Imo State, the Shared Prosperity Youth Movement, Hon Eric Uwakwe has resurrected hopes in respective homes in Oru East LGA of the State by doling out academic and financial tools to them.

This he did through the Eric Cares Foundation in a visitation to Schools held on July 1, 2023.

The Foundation in its generous gesture tagged the “Back to School Giving Back Outreach” donated over two thousand school bags and other learning materials to over six different Primary and Secondary schools across Oru East LGA.

Benefitted schools were; Ozuh Omuma Community Primary School, Omuma Technical School, Divine Favour Secondary School, Akatta Secondary School, Uchenna Secondary School, and Amiri Secondary School.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that both Parents and Teachers were astonished in such magnanimity of the youthful Eric Uwakwe through whose Foundation brightened up the faces of the beneficiaries.

Faces of the Pupils and Students likewise were beamed with laughter and resonated hope having been relieved of the financial burden of acquiring academic gadgets and paying of the term fees.

While announcing the awarding of scholarships to them, the Director General of Eric Cares Foundation, Hon. Eric Uwakwe disclosed that the vision was inspired in him by the humanitarian dispositions of the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

He submitted that Governor Uzodimma created the pace he is following and has remained a father figure to him and his household.

Uwakwe narrated that he was raised by a visionary and selfless Leader, in the person of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Also, the SA Youth Affairs described the Imo number one Citizen as a man whose passion in ensuring that the young people excel in life as phenomenal, and is ever ready to render his support.

“The Governor always want the young people to flourish with ease in their various gifts and skills, hence his commitment to youth development and the creation of programs targeted at impacting the lives of Imo youths”.

Hon Eric Uwakwe encouraged the Parents and Teachers to support the re-election of Governor Uzodimma come November 11, 2023, especially as he has demonstrated competence and excellent leadership.

He maintained that the governor’s second term will boost more investment, human and capital development to the State.

Reeling out some of the achievements of the present administration, Uwakwe enthused; the curbing of insecurity, construction of the Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Umuahia, the SkillupImo project that has empowered more than twenty thousand Imolites, the empowerment of fifteen thousand Imo youths with two hundred and fifty thousand naira (₦250,000) SEED Capital for small scale businesses, the introduction of the Imo State Social Security Benefit Number among others were wonders of less than four year tenure of Governor Uzodimma.

In appreciation, Hon. Eric Uwakwe thanked the Management of the Schools and tasked them on the proper upbringing of the Pupils and Students for the betterment of their families and the society.

In the convoy was the Sole Administrator of Oru East LGA, Nze Celestine Nnamdi Onyeaka who lauded the Foundation for such a transformational outreach in the rural areas.

The Chairman of the Parent Teachers’ Association further expressed gratitude to the Director General of Eric Cares Foundation and urged him to remain steadfast in the good work.