Ahead Imo Guber: Uzodinma Vows To Wipe Out Tears Of Imo Women

.Plans More Appointment For Females

By Okey Alozie

The All Progressive Congress, APC Women Wing in Imo State who have continued to complain of marginalization, intimidation and harassment in politics will soon smile.

The women are crying on daily bases over exclusion in political positions and appointment.

Against this backdrop, the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is said to have planned to wipe their tears with appointments and elective positions. The State Governor as we gathered will in few weeks time unveil Mrs Ekomaru, as his running mate.

Information revealed that more women are going to be given appointments as Commissioners and Special Advisers.

Reports also have it that the women folk will make good number of Council Executive Chairmen. Trumpeta learnt that there are serious indications that good number of female APC members in Imo State will become Council Chairmen. The Governor as we gathered is going to make Imo women happy by giving them their affirmative action.

A group under the aegis of APC Women Coalition (AWC) Imo State chapter has appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma to wipe away their tears by accepting a woman to be his Deputy. They said this position will make them have sense of belonging and to add more value to the State.

The group in a press statement signed by its Coordinator Dr Mrs Ngozi Lemchi which was made available to our news desk commended the Governor for the few women he has already given appointments in the present administration, pointing out that Uzodinma is gender friendly.

Dr Lemchi maintained that Imo women will be more grateful if more appointments and elective positions are given to them this time.

Our roving reporter observed that more than 40 women have indicated interest to contest the Council polls to become Executive Chairmen of their various Local Government Areas.

The women group described it as unfortunate that no woman will be in Imo State’s 10th House of Assembly, adding that such a blunder should not repeat itself.

“Your Excellency Sir, we are aware that you have many qualified, respectful and responsible women in your administration and we are begging you to consider it necessary to give us more elective positions and appointments.

“This favour to Imo women will put you ahead of previous Governors who did not believe in our administrative acumen, competence and political capacity.

Sir we shall be very grateful if you wipe our tears” the APC women submitted.

Information revealed that the Governor has started granting them their request.