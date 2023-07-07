Nov 11 Imo Guber Election: Trouble For Uzodinma, As “Abandoned” SAs Plot Revenge

.Say Governor Neglected Them, Prefers Defectors

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma may face internal political sabotage in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election, if care if not taken fast.

This is as a result of the unsettled issue of those the Governor, a few months ago, announced as his Special Advisers, SAs.

The grumbling Special Advisers told Trumpeta that they are confused and have been rendered redundant since months ago they were openly announced as Special Advisers to the Governor.

The confused SAs lamented that till date, they have not been inaugurated by the Governor, much more receiving any pay, yet their friends, Business partners and relations see them as Special Advisers whose status have changed and working for Imo State Governor.

The Advisers have therefore resolved to quietly pay the pack the Governor, during the Governorship election, if he does not look into their problem now.

The now roving SAs who have no offices, official cars, or even schedule of duty after six months of appointment, said that they are tired of parading about without jobs, yet are called SAs.

One of the SAs from Owerri North LGA, told this Newspaper that they have been assured of their inaugurations several times, which did not materialize in the end.

The abandoned SAs disclosed that while they are still roaming the streets empty handed and hungry, the Governor is busy giving red carpet welcome to defectors from opposition parties, while they are abandoned.

They made it clear that if the Governor fails to settle all their allowances these past months, they will not take his reelection serious in their various Booths, Wards and LGAs.

“We have suffered a lot. We don’t even know what else to tell our families” one of the SAs said.

From investigation, it is understood that Governor Hope Uzodinma on February, and the proceeding months, announced names of newly appointed Special Advisers, who since then have not resumed work, since they have not been officially inaugurated.

Trumpeta investigation unveiled that nearly all of them have obtained their appointment letters duelly signed by the Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu.

Among the abandoned Appointees are members of All Progressive Congress APC, who had held one position or the other in Imo State.

They include former Speakers of Imo House of Assembly, former Commissioners, retired top Civil Servants, Core politicians etc, which cut across Imo State, within the male and female folks.

However, a source from Imo Government House said that Governor Uzodinma did not abandon the new Appointees as he is making elaborate plans for them immediately after their inauguration which will come in weeks.

The source said that the SAs would be paid all their arrears starting from the date in their appointment letters.

But one of the angry SAs said that their situation looks like humiliation, adding that some of them may not work with their entire hearts again even if they are paid from January.

“My brother, even at that, it looks like an afterthought. Some of us left our jobs and returned to Imo State. Our relations and friends have been expecting our lives to change since six months now, yet nothing has happened” an SA told our Reporter.