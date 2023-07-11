Iriji Mbaise 2023: Mbaise Nation Raises Over N5m In 48 Hours

Within forty eight hours of opening up a WhatsApp platform for IRIJI MBAISE 2023, the sons and daughters of the Mbaise Nation donated over Five Million Naira towards the hosting of this year’s iconic cultural festival. This news was made available by the Chairman of the Finance Committee (a subset of the Central Planning Caucus), Chief Okechukwu Ulokwe. This amount, according to Ulokwe, is already twenty percent (20%) of the fundraising goal for the upcoming event. “We’ve only scratched the surface of our people’s good will towards the upcoming Iriji-Mbaise event,” Ulokwe said.

Held on the 15th of August in every year, with Ndi Ezeji (initiated and accomplished yam farmers/chiefs) and Ndi Eze (traditional rulers) officiating, Iriji Mbaise is now a national cultural festival identified with the Mbaise people of Imo State, Nigeria. The event celebrates the yam as the king of crops, in thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest of all crops. The hosting rights of the event is rotated yearly among the three Local Government Areas of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, and Ezinihite Mbaise. It is the turn of Aboh Mbaise to host in 2023.

Addressing members of the press in Owerri on Monday, July 10, 2023 along with key planners of the festival, the President of the sociocultural group, Olu Oha Mbaise, High Chief Perry Opara, said the group had the capacity to fund the event without recourse to government funds. “We pulled off a great event last year, where Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State attended and was honoured with the historic chieftaincy title of “Enyioma Mbaise,” Opara said, adding that “the event this year will be even more grand.”

The 2013 Iriji Mbaise will be anchored culturally by the Chairman of the Aboh Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze M.J.D. Nwaturuocha, and the President General of the association of Ndi Ezeji in Mbaise, Ezeji Chief Gregory Iheagwu.