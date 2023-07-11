Commissioner Ugorji Announces State Wide Expansion Of The Youth Advocates Program In Imo

Monday, July 10, 2023, Owerri, Imo State: Following an evaluation of the pilot testing of the Imo Youth Advocates program in Aboh Mbaise LGA, the Imo State Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs (MOHSAVA) is now ready to expand the program statewide. The expansion will yield three hundred and five (305) Youth Advocate Leaders, covering all the political Wards in Imo State.

This development was announced by the Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, during a meeting of the pioneer leaders in the program today in Owerri. The Commissioner said he will work with his Commissioner colleagues and the Imo Shared Prosperity Youth Movement to select the Youth Advocates Leaders in the various Wards.

The Youth Advocates program is a soft power initiative of MOHSAVA to cultivate a cadre of young men as leaders in the peace-making and conflict resolution aspects of the security mandates of the ministry. The ministry provides training for the Youth Advocates Leaders in each Ward, who in turn provide orientation for their peers on how to avoid activities that bring them in conflict with security agencies.

Favour Ngozi Ernest

Media Aide to the Commissioner