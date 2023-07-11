SWAN Nat’l Officer, Orji Felicitates With “Mr Bash” On His Birthday

The National Financial Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Mr Orji Sampson Nwaokike has Felicitated with the CEO/President of Bashlyks Sports House & Event Centre, Owerri, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Nwachimereze” on his birthday which he marked on Monday July 10, 2023.

In a congratulatory massage made public by the SWAN Officer who is also the Editor/Sports Chief of Imo Trumpeta Newspapers described the former Chairman of Heartland FC as a dedicated goal getter and humanitarian that has changed face of sports development with his desire and hunger to achieve success.

Congratulating the Manchester in United Kingdom trained administrator who brought wonderful innovations in Heartland FC during his time including flying his players to matches prayed that God will continue to grant the Ideato South LGA born philanthropist and football administrator the strength, Grace and Blessings sustain the good work.

“Let me use this medium to wish my brother and boss a hearty happy birthday.

“He is a wonderful man who is always desiring to bring new innovations into the football system and as he marks his birth date today Monday July 10, 2023, I pray for God to grant him more success and blessings in Jesus name, Amen