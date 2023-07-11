Six Super Falcons Players Of Imo Origin Get Uzodimma’s N30m Largess Promise

The six Super Falcons players from Imo State who participated in the 2022 Africa Women Championship in Mororoco have reportedlly received the N30 million largesse which the Imo Sports loving Governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma promised them.

Governor Uzodinma announced a N5 million donation for each of the six Super Falcons players from Imo State who participated in the Africa Women Championship in Morocco when they paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Owerri some months back.

Trumpeta sports desk learnt that the beneficiaries of the Governor’s largess include: Desire Okparanozie, Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Vivian Ikechukwu, Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, Ohale Osinachi and America born Michelle Alozie.

The Governor said he was particularly touched by the display of football artistry exhibited by the women folk against their Moroccan competitors, noting that the six ladies not only did Nigeria proud but Imo State where they hail from.

He congratulated the Super Falcons for also qualifying for the Women World cup holding in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 till August, 20, 2023.