IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order Ground Imo State, As Residents Stay Indoors

.Banks, Shops Shoots, Offices Closed

Many parts of Imo State yesterday was crippled of activities following a sit-at-home order given by the banned Separatist Group, Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

The State capital, Owerri, was a ghost town, as all the Banks closed for business, shops were shut, markets were deserted and offices abandoned by staff.

However, there was tight security in the State Capital, as security men were parading the roads even as few vehicles who dared to come out were sighted.

The situation was tense even in the rural areas, as citizens scared of the menace of Unknown Gunmen who usually make use of the IPOB Sit-at-home to terrorize the masses stayed indoors.

In Owerri, Schools were closed as no student or pupil stepped out, even as known popular Markets were shut.

It would be recalled that some Hoodlums last week terrorized some parts of Owerri, even attacked innocent citizens for carrying out their lawful duties.

Follow this scary situation, many Owerri residents stayed away from the streets for fear of the unknown.

The Imo State Secretariat, located at Portharcourt road, Owerri, where some gun shots rang out last week, saw most of the staff absenting from work, except some political Appointees, like Commissioners, who dared the Sit-at-home order to show up in office.

However, security has been beefed up in the State Secretariat following invasion of the place by yet to be identified group who came early in the morning last week to scare away workers with vollies of Gun shots.

But Imo State Government said that the incident was created by some security personel who came to arrest a criminal who ran into the secretariat premises.