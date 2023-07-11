Lobby For Imo Ministerial Slots Thickens, As Uzodinma Submit List of Nominees

The Imo State Government, through the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has today Wednesday, as the last day to submit its nominee(s) for the position reserved for Imo State for her Ministerial Position in the National Executive Council, NEC.

According to the constitution which gives the President, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Sixty (60) days to submit list of his cabinet members to the National Assembly, Governor Uzodinma must submit the name of the fellows to fill Imo’s position today.

Sources said that already Uzodinma as the Executive Governor has arrived on the names to be given to the Presidency from Imo State.

However, Trumpeta sources said that Uzodinma has resolved to send their names to Tinubu, who has the right to make a choice among the three names.

Trumpeta learnt that it is likely a former Governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, and Uzodinma’s Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku may make the list.

Another name is a mysterious Prof of Medical Science based in the United States of America, said to be a relation of the Governor.

Before now, Trumpeta sources said that Uzodinma had resolved to resend the name of Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah, the immediate former Minister of States for Education, whom many said he made Imo proud within the short period he served, and therefore deserved a second chance.

Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim has been a close friend and political Ally of Uzodinma that Uzodinma picked him as his Deputy in 2023, when he ran as the Governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy AD, for Imo Governorship Seat.

However, Ohakim became lucky and was made Governor of Imo State in 2007 before Uzodinma and helped Uzodinma to be Senator for Orlu Zone in 2011.

Many had thought that Uzodinma will reciprocate that gesture by Ohakim by helping him pick the APC Okigwe zone Senatorial APC ticket in the last election but it was not to be.

Therefore, pundits believe that this is the proper time to repay Ohakim for his steadfastness, loyalty and friendship to Uzodinma.

Another name mentioned was Prof Placid Njoku, who is presently Uzodinma’s Deputy, unfortunately, Uzodinma has already nominated another Running Mate for his second term election, in the person of Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru.

Therefore, it seems that to assuage Njoku, the Governor may submit his name as Ministerial Nominee.

Njoku is a Scholar, and was a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia, Abia State.

However, indications are that the Governor may even submit other names outside the said Names tipped for the Ministerial slot.

This is because the buck stops on the table of the Governor as regards who should be submitted from Imo State, while the final approval rests on the Senate who clears the Nominees.