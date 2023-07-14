Reps Grants N500bn For Tinubu For Subsidy Palliatives

Less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu made a request for N500 billion to provide palliatives against fuel subsidy removal, the House of Representatives approved the request.

The House on Thursday approved the request by amending the Supplementary budget, thereby granting the request by the president.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had in a letter on Wednesday sought the approval of the N500 billion.

The House considered the bill and passed it.

The president had at his inauguration removed the controversial subsidy regime on petroleum which caused the retail price of PMS to increase by 200%.