Court Grants Nnamdi Kanu Access To Medical Doctor

An ardent supporter of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, Mr. Darlington Unamba, has been discharged and acquitted of terrorism charges filed against him.

Unamba was reportedly held for two years over charges of alleged terrorism before being discharged by Justice M.O Olajuwon of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

IPOB lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor who announced the development said; “We remain dedicated to our avowed undertaking towards ensuring that every “Ezigbo Umuchineke” who is illegally detained in the various Correctional Centres across the states and custodies of the Nigerian Security Agencies respectively, secure their freedom through legal processes.

“In line with our avowed profound commitment, only yesterday, July 17, 2023, Mr. Darlington Unamba, who has been incarcerated over the past two years, was upon our application, discharged of the frivolous terrorism charge filed against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/476/2021.

“Upon the charge being struck out on our application, His Lordship, consequently, discharged Mr. Darlington Unamba and told him to go home. He has gone home a free man!!!”