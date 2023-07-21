South East Bubbles As SEWFA League Debuts In Owerri

..Group Seeks Partnership With Imo Sports Ministry, FA, Others

It has never been a fluke that Nigeria’s National Women teams have been dominated by Igbo players over time.

Considering the exploits already made by our dear iconic and house hold names in women football including the current players such as Uche Eucharia, Nkeiru Okosieme, Maureen Madu, Ann Chiejine, Chioma Ajunwa, Perpetual Nkwocha, Stella Mbachu, Rita Nwadike, Ngozi Ezeocha, Adakuy Okoroafor, Nkechi Mbilitam, Ugo Njoku, Ugochi Opara, Nkechi Egbe, Ogonna Chukwudi, Ebere Orji among many others to the current breed presently at the FIFA Women World Cup in New Zealand & Australia; Desire Oparanozie, Tochi Oluehi, Osinachi Ohale, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Glory Ogbonna, Christy Ucheibe, Michelle Alozie, Ifeoma Onumonu, Esther Okoronkwo and Uchenna Kanu , one has always wondered why female football has not been taken very serious in the rising sun part of the nation.

Fortunately enough, a group of dedicated club owners in the east of the Niger have decided to take the bull buy it’s horn when they met some months back at the Willowood Hotel on Okigwe Road to brain storm on how to form a formidable force with the aim of helping to develop women football in the South East vis-a-vis empowering the Girl child through football.

Today, that pain taken and selfless effort is about materializing into what could be described as the Genesis of the Women football Revolution in the South East.

With about 11 teams and hopefully expecting the 12th side to join the fray, a mother of all women football tournament would be kicking off at the iconic Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri with the great support of the Imo state Commissioner for Sports, Youth and Social Development, Hon Emeka Okoronkwo and the Imo State Football Association, SEWFA will debut with the maiden edition of the Women Football League in the Zone from August 4th till August 13th, 2023 baring all hitches.

“We however wish to use this medium to appeal to all women football lovers and promoters of the Girl Child empowerment, private and cooperate organizations and we’ll meaning Sons and Daughters of South East both at home and in the Diaspora to join forces with SEWFA to make this tournament a huge success by supporting the project as no amount of support (financially or materially) is too small”, one of the Club Owners pleaded