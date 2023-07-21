NLO 2 Play Off Final: Ikukuoma Faces Ozalla Challenge @ Awka Centre Today

Ozalla Football Academy and Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundatiin will bring the 2022/23 NLO U-19 Play Off to a fitting end today at the Awka City Stadium.

Ozalla emerged tops in group B at the conclusion of group matches on Wednesday following a pyrrhic 1-1 draw with group runners-up, Rangels in an all Anambra Derby.

Ifeanyi Nwunne handed Ozalla the lead five minutes after kick off but the blue-shirted Rangels drew level five minutes after the resumption of the second period following a goalkeeper’s howler.

It was arguably the most explosive and entertaining match of the play with Rangels on the crest of pulling a huge upset. A win would have seen them through to the final against group A run-away leaders, Ikukuoma FC.

Nine teams started the race, now its clear the boys have been separated from the men. Ikenna Osueke,,Proprietor and sole financier of Ozalla Football Academy, says he has every reason to be grateful to God for taking his side thus far in the thrilling play off.

“I’m very happy and at the same time grateful to God that He stood strongly behind us so far in the play off”, starts the soft speaking young club boss.

“It has been a tough contest, nine teams battling to reach where we are today. It has been an interesting competition, tough as well and I must say all the teams gave their best.

“Of course, on our part, we prepared for it and the players have responded well to our pre tournament expectation.

“It’s not yet over. It can’t be over until its finally over. For now, it’s 90 minutes to glory”.

Osueke looks forward to Friday’s ‘winner takes all’ final match against highly motivated Ikukuoma FC with shrewd optimism. He admitted Ikukuoma has quality and would be a tough nut to crack but believes its always what starts well that ends well.

“But one thing is certain; the final game won’t be a ‘walk in the park’. They are a good side with quality players. But like I said, when the time comes, we’ll know how to deal with it”.

Osueke said his confidence in pulling the chestnut from the burning fire in Friday’s tie stems from his absolute ‘believe in his players’.

“Yes, I believe in my guys, we’ve been together for some time now and I know what they can do”.

He went on to give high mark to the referees who had so far officiated the games. Equally, Osueke was delighted with the standard of the NLO U19 Play Off.

“The referees have given their best so far. The organisers too, have done excellent work. Of course, I expected it from them because the FA Chairman, our own ‘General’ Chikelue Iloenyosi, did promise us earlier that it would be interesting playing here in Anambra and I believe we’ve just seen him match his words with action”.