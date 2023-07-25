SAMDADDY: I have Solution To Insecurity Challenge In Imo

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11, 2023, governorship election in Imo State has declared that he, his running-mate, and his entire team are prepared to unseat the government of the day in the State.

Anyanwu, who is dubbed Samdaddy, stated this on Saturday, July 2023, when he paid a visit to the Oguta local government area of the State, where he interacted with the members and leadership of the party in the area.

It was the candidate’s first official visit to the LGA since he emerged as the consensus standard-bearer of PDP for the November poll.

He said: “Do not be afraid. We are prepared for victory. Do your part and we will surely protect our votes and no one can stop us. This is the time ordained by God to use us to liberate Imo and make her safe again”.

The governorship candidate decried the recent massive gruesome murder of innocent lives and wanton destruction of properties in Izombe and other parts of the LGA, accusing the government of the State of unleashing security agents against innocent people.

Anyanwu also said that Oguta has been neglected by the present administration which he said has continued to deceive the people with fake promises about Oguta Lake.

He, however, pledged to bring lasting peace and development to the LGA when he assumes office as Governor.

“In my administration, we will use what God has blessed Oguta with to develop Oguta. There must be an end to fake promises about Oguta Lake”

Senator Anyanwu was accompanied by his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri and a host of other PDP leaders including the State Chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu represented by the State Organizing Secretary, Nze Law Biaduo; acting State Secretary, Hon Njaka; South East Organizing Secretary of PDP, Hon Mike Ahumibe; State Financial Secretary, Barr Bede Ojimadu; Owerri Zone Chairman, Barr Uche Igbokwe; Okigwe Zone Chairman, Hon Chidi Dike; Orlu Zone Chairman, Hon Ugochukwu Nwokoma and Hon Eric Offordirinwa.

Others are Evang. Mike Ikoku, Barr Golden Nwosu, Chief Ben Duru, Hon Henry Onwukwe, Hon Athan Ogu, Hon Meekam Mgbenwelu, Dr Bruno Ekwelem, Barr (Sir) Tony Eze, Mrs Gertrude Obiefule, Dr Nnamdi Nsorom, Mr Carl Nwakoma, and Chief Mike Okafor.