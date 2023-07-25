Kidnappers Place N150 Million Ransom on Abducted Port Harcourt Journalist

Indications have emerged that the kidnappers of Director, News, Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation ( RSBC) Mrs Priestba Anthony have placed a ransom of N150 million on her.

The Network gathered that the kidnappers contacted the family to make the demand.

The husband, Mr Anthony Wokocha was said to have confirmed the development when members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors NGE resident in Rivers State paid a visit to the family to empathize with them on the unfortunate incident.

He said that his wife returning home from work on Thursday evening when she was abducted by the gunmen.

He said the journalist was abducted when her vehicle developed a fault and was being fixed around the Golf Estate Highway, Trans Amadi Port Harcourt.

He confirmed that the kidnappers called him to demand N150 million as the ransom for his wife to regain her freedom.

Meanwhile the Nigeria Union of Journalists had condemned the act describing it as callous and reprehensible.

The union urged the police and other security agencies to put up concerted efforts to rescue the journalists unhurt.

The Chairman, Stanley Job Stanley and Secretary, Ike Wigodo, NUJ described the abduction as inhuman, wicked and insensitive especially against a journalist working for the good of the society.

“The statement, therefore, urged the security agencies in the State to ensure the unconditional rescue of Mrs Nwokocha to enable her reunite with her family and continue her service to the society.

“The Union also charged the security agencies to ensure the arrest of Nwokocha’s abductors and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to other criminals in the state,” the statement read