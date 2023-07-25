Uzodinma Swears- In Charles Ejiogu As New ISIEC Boss

By Orji Sampson

The Imo state Governor has sworn in Chief Charles Ejiogu and the new Imo State Independent Electoral Commission ISIEC, Chairman.

According to reports emanating from the state Government House, Owerri, Ejiogu and his members were sworn on Monday July 24, 2023 at the State Chambers.

In the release made available to Trumpeta, the Commission has seven members;

“HIS Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State, swears in the Chairman and Members of Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) at the Sam Mbakwe Expanded EXCO Chambers, Government House, Owerri.

The Chairman and Members are as follows:

Chief Charles Ejiogu(Chairman), Dr. Henry Adimelechi, Mr. Igbo Kenneth Chinyere, Mrs Jacinta Uchechukwu, Chief Charles Ohiri, Chief Dominic Uzowuru and Barr. Magnus Agu.