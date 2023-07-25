Imo Govt Raises Economic Consciousness Through OKOBI/JPDC Collaborative Efforts

The Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Imo State in collaboration with Catholic Archdiocese Of Owerri, Justice, Development, Peace and Caritas, JPDC on Wednesday 19th of July,2023 at Madonna Hall, Maria Assumpta Cathedral Owerri held a one day sensitization business seminar titled “One Kindred, One Business Initiative, OKOBI.

Rev Fr. Dr Gerald Njoku the Director of JPDC in his opening remark mentioned that OKOBI initiative is a welcome Development

He promised doing all within his reach to ensure that development reaches all nooks and crannies of the society through OKOBI as he is optimistic, it would Foster development as well as promote economic security.

The Technical Adviser to the chief Economic Adviser Mrs Jovita Agwu while addressing the people stated, that JPDC is open to all but must be on a joint business basis for better result.

Continuing, she added that, OKOBI keys into the dream of JPDC which gives one an opportunity to create his own wealth, be a major producer, supplier, distributor or exporter of one’s produced goods or services.

Mrs Agwu X-raying the advantages of this business hinted that it enables free consultation from the office of the chief economic adviser as well as ensures no tax is payed for a cooperative registered business.

Chief Dr. Sir Okey Anukwem the Hon. Comm. Special Duties Imo State highlighted more on the importance of OKOBI as he explained that the project helps one move out of poverty.

He expressed further, that beefing up the economic sector is OKOBI’s goal.

Dr. Anthony Mgbeahuruike the Hon .Comm. for Livestock Imo State reiterated that OKOBI initiative is something feasible and an easy way to wealth and Job creation.

He asked all present to take the seminar serious as he promised supporting all who would venture into livestock business only after they must have registered in the Ministry.