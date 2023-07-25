Two Terrorists Meet Waterloo In Oguta, As Ejemekwuru, Akabo, Awa, Mgbele Communities Heave Sigh of Relief

At least, inhabitants of Ejemekwuru, Akabor, Mgbele, Umuofor and Awa Communities can temporary sleep with their two eyes closed.

Thanks to the incidents of last Wednesday in Ejemekwuru Oguta LGA, Imo State where youths of the Community caught two members of a group which has been giving them sleepless nights.

An indigene of Ejemekwuru, who pleaded anonymity, exclusively told Trumpeta that the activities of the gang had, before now, forced operators of any form of business, including motorcyclists, in the Communities to close for the day before 6pm.

He said the gang snatch motorcycles, phones, loot shops and even rape their victims.

According to our source, on that fateful Wednesday night, the gang had successfully raided Umuotumowuru village in Ejemekwuru around 8pm. During the operation, they collected over thirty phones from a phone charging business centre. They gained entrance into the room of one Chinedu, beat him up, took his phone and ATM card which they forced him to disclose and later left with some of his new dresses.

Not satisfied, the rampaging gang moved over to Umuawo Village, Ejemekwuru, where they settled to unearth the amoured cable of a transformer but luck ran out of them.

The vigilant Umuawo youths, noticing some unusual movements in their transformer area around 10pm, raised alarm.

The gang, while escaping, gave a shot into the air but the youths remained undeterred. They gave them hot chase and later captured two of the gang members.

The captured gangsters were tortured a little and later taken to the Traditional Ruler, Eze Hippolite Duru.

On interrogation, the Terrorists mentioned names of other gang members, one of them being an indigene of Okwu Ogbaku in Mbaitoli LGA.

Early Thursday morning that week, the Ejemekwuru youths marched to Okwu Ogbaku to apprehend the implicated gang member. On arrival, he was already spotting one of the dresses they stole on Wednesday night. The owner of the attire who was among the youths identified his dress.

As at the time of filing this report, the apprehended gang members are currently helping Tiger Base security personnel, Imo Police Command in their investigations.