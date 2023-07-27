Orlu Zone APC Stakeholders Lead Uzodimma’s Return Bid 

•Begin Tour Of 12 LGAs, Galvanizes Party for Victory

By Onyikachi Eze

Stakeholders from Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu Zone) are not leaving any stone unturned in the second term bid of the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, one of their sons in the field of politics, as they have taken the lead in galvanizing grassroots support for him.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that stakeholders and Chieftains of the area who are from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC have begun to match their words with action by touring the twelve Local Government Areas that made up Orlu Zone.

The move was predicated on the laudable achievements and good vision of Governor Uzodimma within a space of three and half years saddle on seat.

Hence, they believed the best thing to do is by giving him the best support to be re-elected into Imo State Douglas House come November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election.

Since grassroots mobilization is one of the critical elements in all successful political campaign plans and strategies, Orlu zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress has set the pace in the state to be the first to raise the bar of awareness for political consultation, sensitization and mobilization of the electorate through engaged town hall meetings ahead the election.

In his introductory speech, the Orlu zonal Chairman of APC, Hon Barr Kelvin Ugwu unveiled the essence of the town hall meeting with APC party faithful and supporters across board, while emphasizing the need to thoroughly screen functional ward and booth executives as to assign them offices rather than those who work from proxy and still occupy positions and space for others.

In line with the expressions of the zonal chairman’s opening speech, the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly; Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu,who represents Nwangele State Constituency; while commending the good people of Oru East and Oru West LGAs for proper conduct during the town hall meeting, said, November 11, 2023 , is Orlu Project: as they have decided to deliver Orlu zone 100 percent for Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Iwuanyanwu passionately appealed to them to start massive mobilization for the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma. The two time lawmaker of the Imo Assembly lent credence to the early directive of the APC Orlu zonal chairman, wherein; he urged the party leadership in each LGA in the zone to thoroughly revalidate the current positions of the various ward chairmen with their secretaries, ward and booth executives in their respective INEC wards.

In their separate remarks, the Chief Whip of the Imo State House of Assembly; member representing Oru East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri and his Oru West Constituency counterpart, Hon. Barr. Dominic Ezerioha alongside the stakeholders of Oru nation commended the entourage of the Orlu Zonal leadership on the engaging town hall meetings, restating the total commitment of ndi Oru East and Oru West to give their son, Governor Hope Uzodimma , 100 percent unalloyed support in the upcoming polls.

According to Nwaneri, the November 11, 2023 guber election, is a door-to-door task for every family in the Oru Nation to re – elect their son, inorder to enable him continue with his good work for accelerated development in Imo State.

Similarly, other appointees from the area comprising the Imo State Commissioner for Works, Chief Ralph Nwosu , Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu with the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government House, Owerri, Barr. Emeka Agbo, joined to canvass grassroots support for Uzodimma. They highlighted in strong terms a number of remarkable achievements ranging on road construction and other infrastructural revolution in Imo the governor has showcased to deserve a return to office, adding that “The reward for good work, is more work”.

The Imo Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs; Princess Rabbi Ibrahim, while leading the women support group in alliance with Mrs. Maureen Chimara, gave their support through chanting of favourable songs of victory.

The Imo State APC Organizing Secretary and a former Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Ikechukwu Umeh was also present to observe the entire proceedings.

From Nkwerre LGA down to Nwangele; Njaba and Isu LGAs; Oru East and Oru West; the town hall meetings and community engagements recorded an impressive turnout with combined efforts of the LGA Sole Administrators, elected members of the Imo State House of Assembly from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie in his assertion opined that the re-election of the governor is sacrosanct which should be protected and actualized.

Governor’s SA on Special Duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri and the Imo State Transport Commissioner, Barr. Rex Anunobi, declared Nkwerre a no-go area for any other political party in the November 11, 2023 governorship election aside the APC.

Iwuanyanwu also noted that Governor Hope Uzodinma has shown greater love and support to the good people of Nwangele LGA which has practically manifested through the appointment of Nwangele citizens into his government.

The highpoint of the event was the massive defection of members of the PDP in both Oru East and Oru West LGAs who confessed on the good legacies of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Lawmakers from Orlu Zone present were; Rt. Hon. Rt Hon Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, (Nwangele), Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Hon. Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Hon. Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre),

Hon Uche Agabiga (Orsu), Hon. Ebonine Ozioma (Njaba), Hon Gilbert Nwosu (Oguta), Hon. Okechukwu Udeze (Ideato North), Hon. Osuoha Uzomah Francis (Ohaji-Egbema), Hon Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu).

The train in later days touched other LGAs of the zone who needed to hear the gospel of good governance brought by Governor Hope Uzodinma.