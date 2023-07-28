2023 Imo Guber: Obazu Town Union Endorses Uzodinma

..Lauds Ikpamezie for Solving Disputes in Mbaitoli Communities

The People of Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, have pledged their total support for the second term election of the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

They promised to give their votes for the Governor in the November 11,2023 forthcoming Governorship poll in the State and urged other Imolites to cast their votes for the Governor.

The President-General of the Obazu Town Union, OTU, Town Planner (TPL) Iheanyi Abaekwume disclosed this while addressing the Press recently, adding that the people of Obazu decided to throw their weight behind Gov. Uzodimma due to his stellar performance in his first term.

Abaekwume listed the number of achievements of the Governor to include reconstruction of the Owerri-Orlu Dual Carriageway, the Owerri-Okigwe Expressway and the Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Expressway now going on steadily.

He noted that the policies of Gov Uzodimma in the Health Sector accounted for the State recording the lowest maternal and infant mortality rate among the entire States of the Federation.

The PG lauded the Administration’s Health Insurance scheme which has ensured that more Imolites have access to affordable quality Health care.

Abaekwume also cited the reforms carried out in the State’s Civil Service, the prompt payment of Workers and Pensioners and the increase of minimum wage to N40,000 by the governor.

The PG equally extolled the Youth Empowerment Program of the Administration which he said has led many youths to acquire skills in the Information Communication Technology(ICT )thereby becoming competitive among their peers globally.

According to the former General Manager(GM) of Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA, there is the need for the developmental strides of the Uzodinma’s Adminidtration to be sustained for the next four years to enable the State climb further in the development ladder.

The astute Town Planner and Estate Management Guru congratulated Hon Innocent Ikpamezie on his successful inauguration as member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency and for supporting the Uzodimma administration.

He recognized the support being given to him and Obazu Community by Appointees of Governor Uzodinma from Mbaitoli LGA such as Hon John Eke, the SA Door-to-Door, Hon. Chinonye Agugbo, the APC Mbaitoli LGA Chairman,

Hon Ugonna Achuko, the Coordinator Mbaitoli East Development Centre and APC Ward chairmen in Mbaitoli LGA in making sure that Gov Uzodinma is returned to office for a second term after November 11, 2023 Election.