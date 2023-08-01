Imo Guber: NNPP Candidate, Deputy Brainstorm With Kwankwanso

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Imo state Governorship Candidate for the 2023 Imo state election, Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh has visited the National leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in his Maitiama residence in Abuja

The governorship candidate alongside his running mate, Rt Hon. Godstime Chukwubikem Samuel were in the residence of the party’s National leader to brief him on the progress made so far in their quest of winning Imo state for the NNPP

Senator Kwankwaso, erstwhile governor of Kano state and the 2023 Presidential candidate of the NNPP welcomed the Candidate and praised his campaign methodology and energy he is deploying in ensuring that a new Imo state is birthed

He charged the Candidate to continue to be resolute, focused and to ensure that he doesn’t jeopardize the trust of his people when he finally becomes the governor stressing he is convinced that he will be victorious in the poll

Continuing, he recommitted his support to the Candidate and party in Imo state declaring his unflinching support.

The National leader also used the opportunity of the visit to admonish the candidate to work effectively with the party leadership and members saying that all should reunite and all hands needs to be on deck to deliver the state to the party.

The NNPP Governorship Candidate had in the previous weeks held marathon meetings with leaders and stakeholders across Imo state as he continues his Consultations ahead of the governorship election