Dibiagwu Says Imo House Of Reps Caucus Don’t Exist

•Denies Involvement In Ikenga’s Media Briefing On Chinonso Uba

In a swift response to the purported Media Briefing conducted by the member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere where he was said to have spoken on the Affairs of Imo State insecurity and the recent arrest of a Radio Presenter, Chinonso Ubah (Nonsonkwa), his Ohaji Egbema/Oguta/Oru West counterpart, Hon Eugene Okechukwu Dibiagwu has rebuffed his colleague and all items contained in the said Press Statement.

Addressing Journalists in his Owerri office, yesterday, August 2, 2023, Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu described the Press Statement by Ugochinyere as an affront on all the elected House of Representatives Members from Imo State.

He disclosed that the Leadership of the Imo State Caucus of the House of Representatives has not been established or inaugurated, hence asked who authorized the macabre dance by Ugochinyere especially when he is a representative from a minority party.

“The referenced Media Briefing dwelt on a so-called meeting on the 31 of July, 2023, without a defined location, definite time and date. This scandalous engagement depicts of criminality and dishonesty on the part of Mr. Ikeagwuonu.

I am thoroughly embarrassed by that nauseating outing.

“There was no such meeting held anywhere in the world between ourselves as members of the Imo State Caucus of the House of Representatives either on the 31st of July, 2023 or prior to that date on the State of Insecurity in Imo State and the arrest of Mr. Chinonso Ubah (Nonsonkwa) as shamefully concocted, and irresponsibly peddled by the said Mr. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu.

“The state of Insecurity in Nigeria, and in Imo State has become acknowledged as hydra-headed with obvious political colourations given the audacity of the publicity seeking Mr. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu in rushing to the Press and the social Media at intervals, to either malign the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma or the Leadership of the Security Agencies, especially in Imo State in relation to investigations or arrests. The challenge of disabling the Security breaches has attracted the cooperation and commitment of all Critical Stakeholders and strategic partners in Imo State with verifiable records and evidence”.

Hon Dibiagwu hinted that it has become so worrisome that Ugochinyere who should rather be a Lawmaker resorted to becoming a harbinger of fake news, fueling more crisis in Imo State with concocted falsehood.

“It has become the unrepentant habit of the merchant of lies and harbinger of falsehood called Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu to publicly cast aspersions on the Governor of Imo State whenever a genuine conversation on the insecurity in the Igbo Nation becomes mentioned for considerations or reviews”.

“The arrest of Mr. Chinonso Ubah (Nonsonkwa) was not executed in Imo State by any of the domiciled Security Agencies. Verifiable records and evidence established that the arrest was at the instance of the Headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force, Abuja. Surprisingly a deflated and scared Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu hastily rushed to blackmail the Imo State Government under Uzodimma in order to satirize the importance of the arrest following strong pieces of evidence and other links”.

“Dibiagwu said that “nefarious conduct is reflective of the entrenched nauseating character of Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu and should therefore be investigated by relevant Security Agencies, Civil Rights Organizations etc, and they are hereby put on notice”.