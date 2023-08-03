Release Nonsonkwa Within 30hrs Or Charge Him To Court

…Enough Of The Intimidation, Godstime Tells Police

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Imo state; Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel has called on the Inspector General of Police to order his officer incharge of the IGP Monitoring unit to release Chinonso Ubah Nonsonkwa on bail or charge him to court.

Godstime made this advice when he arrived the IGP Monitoring Unit office in Maitama, Abuja on tuesday evening during his visit to Nonsonkwa who has remained in detention since thursday last week.

Uba who is fondly known and addressed as Nonsonkwa was arrested last week by the Nigeria Police Force and taken to Abuja.

Available information states that he was taken up following a petition by the Imo State Government on matters connected to libel and defamation.

However, his continued detention has has triggered reactions of individuals and stakeholders.

Lending his voice to the release of the broadcast Journalist, the youthful Godstime Samuel enthused,

“Keeping Chinonso Ubah in detention for over five days today is unacceptable. The continuous detention of Nonso for days without a court order is a direct invitation to Protest”, Godstime warned.

The Imo state deputy Governorship hopeful stated that for the past four years now, Imo state has remained in the news for obvious negative reasons on issues bordering on insecurity, intimidation, electoral fraud and other criminal activities which are of public knowledge.

He concluded by stating that enough is enough for any form of intimidation of Imolites in any guise and that Imo citizens must be allowed to breath forthwith.