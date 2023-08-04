Ganduje Emerges APC New National Chairman

.As NEC Endorses Him

Former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has been appointed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC

Ganduje was appointed the APC Chairman at the party’s 12th National Executive Meeting Thursday in Abuja on Thursday

The party’s NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, as the National Secretary.

Ganduje who promised to hit the ground running, thanked President Tinubu and promised that internal democracy would prevail in the party during his tenure.

The ex-Kano governor pledged to ensure a scientific register of party members and pay the utmost attention to election management and conflict resolution.