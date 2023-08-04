Land Grabbing In Imo: Uzodinma’s  Appointees In Toruble

By Okey Alozie

Some Appointees of the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma are said to be in trouble over land grabbing business and other dubious activities to enrich themselves.

The Appointees as we gathered are alleged to be using the name of the Governor to commit serious frauds especially on landed properties.

Information revealed that one of the Appointees from Owerri West Local Government Area is the Head of this cabal leading other Government officials in the land grabbing business.

Further information revealed that many Communities in Imo State have started protesting against the 3R Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma over this issue of land grabbing. The aggrieved Communities and groups are said to have vowed to vote against APC in 2023 November 11 guber election because of the appointees who have forcefully taken over their landed properties.

Our roving reporter who went to Owerri Local Government Areas Wednesday observed that people are bitter over the land grabbing issue and have resolved to go on mass protest to register their grievances.

The victims complained that the appointees in question are using the name of Governor Hope Uzodinma as their entry point to forcefully grab their lands.

The worst hit now is the Industrial layout, New Owerri, precisely the railway terminal. At that place, the so called appointees of Governor Hope Uzodinma are said to have committed a lot of deals by allegedly taking peoples landed properties by force. Over one thousand plots is said to have been grabbed from the owners by these agents of government.

One of the victims who spoke to our reporter under anonymity revealed that the land grabbers conspired with Irete people and villagers from Umuguma in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State to resale lands that had already been bought from the original native owners.

Narrating their ordeal the victims said the agent of Governor Uzodinma allegedly convinced the villagers to grab back lands that had already been paid for and then resale them to new owners, with the backing of Government Appointees. The aggrieved land owners who spoke in tears regretted why a government that came to rebuild, reconstruct and rehabilitate has now turned to be grabbing peoples land.