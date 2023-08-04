Shared Prosperity Movement Charged To Show More Commitment To Uzodinma’s Return Bid

Members of the Shared Prosperity Youth Movement have been charged to exhibit more commitment towards the second term return bid of the State Governor Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The Honourable Commissioner for Trade and Investment Comrade Simon Ebegbulem gave the charge when the leadership and members of the movement led by the Director-General and Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Affairs Hon. Eric Uwakwe paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Comrade Ebegbulem appreciated the youth group for the loyalty and commitment they have so far shown to the state governor and to his policies and programmes. He commended them for the grass root mobilization they have been doing and urged them to deepen it, pointing out that they should match words with action. The Commissioner pointed out that with their numbers in the Local Government Areas, Wards and booths victory for the All Progressive Congress is assured and charged them to go out and convert more youths and inculcate them into the vision.

Comrade Ebegbulem advised the youth group to identify and work closely with key stakeholders from their LGAs in order to be properly carried along noting that with their commitment and support victory for the State Governor Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma will be made easier. The Commissioner listed some of the Infrastructural/Roads and human capital developments of the State Governor and urged the youths to anchor their campaigns on them.

Earlier the Director – General of the movement who is also the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Youth Affairs Hon Eric Uwakwe stated that the movement is made up of young men and women who are genuinely committed to the reelection of the State Governor and they have established their strong presence in all the Local Government Areas and Wards in the state. Hon. Uwakwe stated that his movement has a target of generating more than 100,000 (one hundred thousand) votes for the APC before noon on the Election Day. He pointed out that in few weeks time they will be launching what he called SPYM 10 (Shared Prosperity Youth Movement 10) in all the electoral booths in the state, which is aimed at establishing a 10 man presence in all the booths who will be charged with the mandate of winning more votes in their booths.

Hon. Uwakwe stated that as a mark of respect and honour his movement decided to pay courtesy to key stakeholders from the Local Government Areas to intimate them and solicit for their corporation and support to the SPYM 10 agenda.