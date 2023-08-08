Rotary Club Of Owerri Central Honours TPl Austin Ukanwa Ugoh For Dedication To Service

By Onyekachi Eze

A Professional Excellent Service Award has been bestowed on the Senior Management Staff of the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Imo State, TPl. Austin Ukanwa Ugoh by the Rotary Club of Owerri Central District 9142.

This was part of the events that heralded the installation of the 23rd President and the inauguration of the Board of Directors of Rotary Club of Owerri Central District 9142.

It held at the Transtell Hotels, Owerri, Imo State, on Saturday, August 5th, 2023.

Apart from the humanitarian and selfless services recorded by the award recipient, TPl. Austin Ukanwa RTP, FNITP has held various positions. He held sway as the immediate past National Secretary of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, and currently occupies the Ex Officio 11 position of the institute.

Presenting the award to him, TPl Ukanwa was described as a jolly good fellow, who has impacted tremendously in lives through his selfless humanitarian services.

Hence, he was decorated in recognition of his exceptional service towards the establishment and growth of the Rotary club and the society.

The elated newly installed President, Rtn. Patrick Chibuike Okafor couldn’t hide his joy as he joined in issuing the Award to the former HOD Town Planning of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, before his delectable wife, TPl. Rtn. Ngozi Ukanwa MNITP and the entire guests.

Appreciating the Award, Austin Ukanwa lauded the Rotary Club of Owerri Central for all their good legacies towards humanity.

He acknowledged that Rotary have done marvelous works and acts of charity towards the promotion of lives.

However, TPl. Ukanwa confessed of his attachment to the award especially as it is in line with his field of expertise.

“This award is so dear to me because as a Town Planner, it falls in line with my work, service to humanity”.

He thanked all the organizers, his wife and supporters for the encouragement, while assuring never to be deterred in the discharge of his duties.

TPl Ukanwa has over 20 years post qualification experience in Advocacy Planning, Urban Master plan Design, City Regeneration Program amongst other verifiable records and professional experiences.