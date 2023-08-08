Otti To Demolish 160 Buildings In Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti set to demolish 160 buildings for construction of Umuahia six-lane road project

Abia State government has disclosed that 160 buildings would be demolished to create access for expansion of the Ossah – Okpara Square Road leading into Umuahia metropolis from Abia Tower along the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt expressway into a six-lane road.

According to the delegation, led by the State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije, demolition notices have already been despatched to owners of the buildings that would be pulled down to give way for the construction of the six-lane road.

“We embarked on this public enlightenment as the government of Dr. Alex Chioma Otti believes in due process while still being in a hurry to develop the state…We will give a human face to all decisions taken as we are all Abians,” the Commissioner said.