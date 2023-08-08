Grow Orlu Project Expresses Delight With Izunaso’s  Exploits In  Senate

By Onyekachi Eze

Satisfaction and contentment has continued to be in order for the Facilitator, Board of Trustees, Directors, Coordinators and litany of members of the Grow Orlu Project 2023 over the performance of their Principal, Senator Osita Izunaso OFR, Senator representing Imo West (Orlu Zone) at the 10th National Assembly (Senate).

Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso, an Ohakpu, Oru West born legal icon was elected for a second term into the National Assembly in February 25, 2023 under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Convinced that he would tenaciously raise the bar of representation in the zone, hence the wild jubilation that greeted his victory.

Against this backdrop, one of his support groups, the Grow Orlu Project has once more reiterated their bold confidence that “Orlu must grow in their time” which is part of their slogan.

In a media chat with the Director General/Facilitator of the Group, Prince Nixon Okwara, he expressed pleasure that Grow Orlu Project did not support a bench warmer to win the Imo West Senatorial seat.

He added that Senator Osita Izunaso in less than two months after inauguration into the 10th National Assembly has raised the bar, and never found wanting in the affairs of the people he represents.

Prince Okwara who doubles as the CEO Onix Group and Properties opined that as an erstwhile Senator, Izunaso came prepared with all the people oriented Acts and motions fully packed.

According to Okwara, these Acts and motions are not only targeted at leveraging the welfare of the common man and Nigerians in general, but would serve as rescue to humanity.

He went ahead to attribute Senator Osita as a bridge builder, servant Leader, listening scholar who has learned and continues to learn.

In a related development, he submitted that Izunaso so far has made the Grow Orlu Project proud with his sterling legislative prowess which he said are lagging among former and present Federal Lawmakers.

Orlu Zone Constituents and Imo State at large were tipped to have produced an effective Senator.

In light of this, he recalled that the recently moved motion sponsored and presented by the Imo West Senator at the floor of the Senate Chamber on the reconstruction of the Ideato roads speaks volume of who Orlu Zone people had elected to represent them.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that barely 30 days at the Senate, Izunaso through a widely supported and adopted motion called on the Federal Government to as a matter of importance carry out a remedial work on the ever busy Akokwa/Umuchima/Urualla/Obodoukwu/Umueshi/Umumaisiaku Road in Ideato North and South Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Following the precarious nature of the roads which had almost cut into two, the Senate President and the Senators resolved for the Ecological Fund Office and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to urgently work towards implementing erosion control measures, such as constructing retaining walls, gabion installations, terracing, re-vegetation, and educating communities in Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs about sustainable land management practices; to ensure more lives and properties are not lost.

Okwara seized this opportunity to thank and commend the Senator for proactively remembering the road even though the State Government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma has marked it for repairs.

The Ideato born security expert berated the former Senator for sleeping on duty throughout his 8years as Governor, and four years as senator without any access road to visit his hometown.

“What Senator Osita Izunaso’s predecessor couldn’t do, has received the Federal and Senate attention and work would commence there soon. That is what proactive representatives do, not just occupying a seat. Senator Osita Izunaso has indeed made us proud, we know more are underway”.

As if that was not enough, the Grow Orlu facilitator commended Izunaso for his moves towards pleading clemency for a diplomatic release of the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through his motion on peace seeking in the South East Geopolitical zone.

Although the motion was said to had been torpedoed, accolades were showered on Senator Izunaso for making the move.

Prince Okwara however enjoined Orlu Zone Constituents to remain peaceful and keep hope alive as the Senator is determined to bringing growth and development in the area through a joint collaboration of the Imo State government.

Revisiting some of the key objectives of the Grow Orlu Project, Okwara said, “We are harbingers of Hope, Growth and development”

The Grow Orlu Project is aimed at fostering a united and peaceful Orlu Zone to create the enabling environment for its growth and development.

“Building a strong brotherhood within the zone, capable of ensuring the successful election of her brand Ambassador, Distinguished Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso, come 2023 elections. Also, providing the needed support for the continued rise and political ascendancy of their current and future political players.

To advocate and encourage transparency and good governance in the various political alliances.

“To identify and liaise with various donor agencies throughout the course”.