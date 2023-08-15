Uzodimma Unveils Female Running Mate For Imo Guber

Ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma, has unveiled her Running Mate, Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru.

Uzodimma is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The unveiling took place in Owerri, at an event attended by stakeholders, chieftains and members of the APC in the State.

Uzodimma said he picked Lady Ekomaru, as his Running Mate, because he believes “she will add value to this ticket”

“I expect Imo women to appreciate this gesture as my genuine appreciation of their innate strength and capacity to make contribution to the growth of our state. The stakeholders are aware of why this particular decision was taken because the process of choosing her was all inclusive. I plead with all of us to accept and make peace with it” he told APC chieftains at the gathering.

In her acceptance speech, Lady Ekomaru, thanked the Governor for choosing her as his Running Mate and promised not to disappoint his expectations of her.

She said she has been in politics for more than 40 years and assured the Governor Uzodimma that her choice meant winning supporters from the Anglican Communion, academia and social groups where she belongs, from the Judiciary where the husband belongs, from the health sector where her child belongs, and more importantly, from the numerous women, social groups where she also belongs.